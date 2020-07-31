AIUT Integrates Semtech’s LPG Sensors

Semtech Corp., a supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, says AIUT Sp. Z o.o. (AIUT), a hardware and software provider specializing in the internet of things (IoT)-based solutions in the oil and gas markets, has integrated Semtech’s LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol into its new line of intelligent sensors for measuring the volume of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in tanks.

The sensors enable the remote and automatic monitoring of gas consumption, improving the process of supply and reserve management for distributors to reduce operating costs.

“The oil and gas industry is increasingly demanding smarter, scalable and connected infrastructure to monitor LPG tanks in real-time,” says Krzysztof Paramuszczak, director of the LPG division at AIUT.

“Semtech’s LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol enable AIUT’s products to offer the attractive benefits of reliable, continuous and remote LPG monitoring, as well as deployment flexibility. These advantages allow customers to improve workflows, reduce operating cost and prepare for future challenges,” Paramuszczak adds.

Fuel stations and other gas suppliers require a consistent inventory of LPG to satisfy customer demand. As a result, these customers desire efficient, accurate and reliable remote monitoring solutions to predict tank levels and optimize refill schedules.

AIUT’s new platform for smart LPG tank monitoring enables the efficient and real-time management of LPG data from the supply network down to the individual tank. The applications leverage the proven capabilities of LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol to provide tank data and metrics on use, creating a coherent tool for the effective management of the gas supply. This provides distinct cost and efficiency advantages over legacy solutions such as drive-by or in-person tank reading. Additionally, AIUT’s solutions include remote valve control to stop or re-enable gas flow through the pump or tank, increasing safety and reducing waste on-site.

AIUT’s new LoRa-based LPG sensors are now available in the U.S. market. To date, AIUT has a number of successful and growing deployments across Europe, including those in France and Switzerland.