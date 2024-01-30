Air Liquide, TotalEnergies Establish TEAL Mobility to Offer Hydrogen Network

On the occasion of Hyvolution 2024, Air Liquide and TotalEnergies have created TEAL Mobility. Equally owned by the two companies, TEAL Mobility will accelerate the development of hydrogen for heavy-duty trucks by offering a network of 100 stations on major European corridors. This approach contributes to reinforcing the momentum given to the entire industry, from truck manufacturers to transport operators.

TEAL Mobility aims to develop more than 100 hydrogen stations over the next decade, creating the first transnational European network of this size — under the TotalEnergies brand. TEAL Mobility will be operating around 20 stations in France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Germany from 2024.

TEAL Mobility provides a solution for transport and logistics operators committed to reducing their CO2 emissions. Hydrogen is particularly well-suited to long-distance road transport, as it enables rapid refueling — in about 15 minutes — and a range of around 800 km, while preserving vehicle loading capacity.

This joint venture combines the expertise of its two founding companies: technologies and mastery of the entire hydrogen value chain on the one hand, and the operation and management of station networks and the distribution of energy to B2B customers on the other.

TEAL Mobility markets hydrogen to transportation customers through a network of stations that the joint venture develops, operates and supplies.

Photo credit