AiLO Logistics Orders 100 Hydrogen Fuel Cell EVs

AiLO Logistics, a major drayage carrier operating in the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, has placed a 100-truck order for Nikola Corporation’s hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) from Tom’s Truck Centers, a member of the Nikola sales and service dealer network. Deliveries are scheduled for 2025.

As part of AiLO’s ongoing efforts to advance sustainable logistics services, the company’s drayage division is poised for expansion. This includes incorporating 100 Nikola hydrogen FCEVs into its operations to meet the growing demands of the California port industry.

“Nikola trucks are on the road today, and the biggest test of our trucks is measured by our customers and their repeat orders,” says Ryan Clayton, global head of Sales, Nikola Corporation. “Having a prominent and mission-driven customer in AiLO not only purchase trucks for 2024 but double their order for 2025 is an honor for our organization and a testament to their drive to make a difference. We are glad to support with Class 8 vehicles as well as our HYLA energy infrastructure.”

AiLO, a newly rebranded company combining other corporations including MDB Transportation, had previously ordered 50 Nikola FCEVs from Tom’s Truck Centers. Deliveries from that original order have commenced and are ongoing throughout 2024.

“We’re not just in the business of moving goods; we’re in the business of moving businesses forward,” says Jack Khudikyan, CEO of AiLO. “Through innovation, technology, and sustainable practices, we aim to redefine the logistics landscape and drive positive change in the industry. This strategic move to incorporate Nikola FCEVs into our operations reaffirms our commitment to environmental stewardship and underscores our proactive approach toward embracing cutting-edge technologies.”