Agility Signs Master Services Agreement with Logistics Customer

Agility Fuel Solutions, a business of Hexagon Composites, has signed a master services agreement with a global logistics customer to deliver compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel systems for medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

The initial order represents an estimated total value of $2.2 million with additional orders expected to follow.

As a low carbon fuel, CNG can result in reductions of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions – compared to diesel – of over 20% when using conventional natural gas, or 90% or more when using renewable natural gas (RNG) produced from landfills, dairy farms and other bio-sources.

“It makes environmental and economic sense to deploy CNG trucks right now, and the low cost and maturity of the technology make it possible to do so at scale,” says Seung Baik, president of Agility Fuel Solutions.

Agility has been manufacturing and servicing safe and reliable clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicle fleets and OEMs for more than 20 years, logging billions of miles on the road per year.

Deliveries of the first order of CNG fuel systems are scheduled to start in the second quarter.

