ACT Research: Class 8 Natural Gas Truck Sales Rebounded in February

For the first two months of the year, U.S. and Canadian Class 8 natural gas truck retail sales dropped 25% year-to-date over the same time period in 2020, as published in the Alternative Fuels Quarterly (AFQ) report recently released by ACT Research, a publisher of commercial vehicle truck, trailer and bus industry data, market analysis and forecasts for the North America and China markets.

“Sales of natural gas-powered vehicles as reported by the six major truck OEMs, who account for approximately 60% of the heavy-duty natural gas market, were mixed in the December 2020 to February 2021 time period – with December experiencing a small sequential decline but an impressive year-over-year gain,” says Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “The new year got off to a slow start, falling month-over-month and year-over-year, but February was brighter, improving from January and last February, up 1% and 5%, respectively.”

ACT’s commercial electric vehicle study, Charging Forward: 2020-2024 BEV & FCEV Forecast & Analysis, was published in early April. Utilizing industry expertise and analysis, as well as the input from a robust list of study participants, ACT Research has developed a guide for battery-electric and fuel cell-electric unit build and sales forecasts over the next two decades.

The ACT AFQ provides insight, analysis and trends about alternative fuel/power adoption for the U.S. heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle markets. It is designed to give insights to anyone with an interest in the evolution of power and alternative fuel use for heavy vehicles.

Photo: Steve Tam