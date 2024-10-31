Accelera Hydrogen Vehicle Sets Record for Longest Distance Without Refueling

In a groundbreaking achievement for hydrogen-powered solutions, Accelera by Cummins has set a Guinness World Records title for the longest distance traveled by a hydrogen fuel cell electric (FCEV) heavy-duty truck without refueling.

Accelera’s zero-emissions H2Rescue truck, a Kenworth T370 prototype designed for emergency response missions, completed an 1,806-mile journey on a single fill Oct. 25, 2024, showcasing the potential of hydrogen technology for zero-emissions transportation and on-site portable power.

The truck completed its record-setting journey in central California and was closely monitored and validated by an adjudicator from Guinness World Records who confirmed the truck’s hydrogen tank was sealed before the journey began. Powered by an Accelera fuel cell engine and a 250-kW traction motor, the truck carried 175 kilograms of onboard hydrogen and consumed 168 kilograms of hydrogen while navigating rush hour traffic, between 50 to 55 mph, on public roads, operating in temperatures varying from 60 to 80 degrees F.

Over the 1,800-mile trip, the hydrogen-filled truck emitted zero pounds of carbon dioxide, compared with the 664 pounds a standard internal combustion engine vehicle would have produced over the same distance.

Hydrogen as a power source:

Supports long-range applications with heavy-duty work cycles, including heavy-duty trucks, dump trucks, buses and rail systems.

Generates little to no noise.

Provides zero-emissions power, with water and steam as the only byproducts.

Annually, a fuel cell-powered truck of this size can displace approximately 1,825 gallons of fuel and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 2.5 metric tons. This Class 7 heavy-duty demonstration vehicle, weighing about 33,000 pounds, is the result of an collaboration between Accelera, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T), the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

“This world record is a triumph for interagency collaboration and proof that hydrogen is a viable alternative fuel for vehicles,” says Nicholas Josefik, industrial engineer at the U.S Army Engineer Research and Development Center. “By using hydrogen, we can improve our nation’s energy security and reliability.”

The H2Rescue demonstration truck offers several benefits for disaster relief sites and can power 20 to 25 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) trailers, support shelters or homes for up to 72 hours without refueling.

