$4 Billion for Clean Vehicles and Ports: EPA Seeking Feedback

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a request for information in order to improve the agency’s understanding of zero-emission trucks and port equipment, as well as their associated charging and refueling infrastructure requirements.

The RFI is the jumping-off point for a $4 billion investment from the Inflation Reduction Act: $3 billion for the Clean Ports Program and an additional $1 billion for the Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicle Program.

“With $4 billion in funding for clean ports and clean transportation from the Inflation Reduction Act, we can deliver cleaner air and healthier communities, support good-paying jobs, and strengthen local economies,” says EPA Administrator Michael S. Reagan.

The Clean Ports Program builds on EPA’s existing ports initiative and will transform port infrastructure while boosting investments for zero-emission port equipment and technology that reduces climate and air pollutants and improves air quality at ports and surrounding communities.

The Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicle Program will provide funding to offset the costs of replacing heavy-duty commercial vehicles with zero-emission vehicles; deploy infrastructure needed to charge, fuel and maintain these zero-emission vehicles; and develop and train the necessary workforce.

Through the RFI, EPA is especially interested in comments detailing the availability, market price and performance of zero-emission trucks, zero-emission port equipment, electric charging and other fueling infrastructure needs, and to what degree the content and components of these systems are manufactured in the United States.

The information will enable EPA to effectively design programs to expeditiously fund currently available zero-emission technologies and consider appropriate ways to accommodate technologies available in the near term.

The deadline to submit input is June 5.