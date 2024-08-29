Zoomlion Delivers First Autonomous Skid-Mounted Hydrogen Refueling Station

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd. has delivered the first fully autonomous skid-mounted hydrogen refueling station to the hydrogen heavy truck project by China Huadian Corporation Ltd. in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. This marks a breakthrough in the field of hydrogen energy equipment manufacturing and advances the development of hydrogen energy transportation.

The hydrogen refueling station offers the advantages of large displacement, low energy consumption and easy maintenance. It achieves hydrogen displacement up to 1,000 Nm³/h with integrated energy consumption lower than 0.8k Wh/kg.

Zoomlion’s hydrogen compressor, the core equipment of the refueling station, combines the group’s expertise in hydraulics and advanced manufacturing processes. It is now the third-generation iteration that achieves high-pressure, high-temperature, oil-free lubrication of cylinder pistons as well as two-stage frequency boosting. This successfully integrates the hydrogen refueling ecosystem chain of “skid station, compressor and liquid drive pump.”

The company is dedicated to advancing independent R&D in new energy core components, achieving breakthroughs in lithium battery and hydrogen fuel technologies. This focus ensures comprehensive integration across all aspects of the production chain, from spare parts to whole vehicles, and from hardware to software.

In terms of core components for hydrogen energy products, Zoomlion has integrated a complete whole-chain solution covering hydrogen refueling, storage, transportation, combustion, power and vehicle, paving a technical path that complements lithium energy development. It has developed China’s first 45-MPa hydrogen liquid drive piston compressor with complete intellectual property rights.

In addition, Zoomlion has developed two heavy-duty chassis operating on pure electric and hydrogen power. The hydrogen fuel chassis is equipped with a self-developed fuel cell system and on-board hydrogen storage system, with over 80% of the new energy core components independently developed by the firm.