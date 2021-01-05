ZETA Selects New Vice President

The Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA) has named Andres Hoyos as its vice president.

Hoyos was previously a policy advisor to Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) on energy and environment issues and also served Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) in support of her work on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. He has also served on the board of the Congressional Hispanic Staff Association.

“Hoyos brings a wealth of knowledge, a bipartisan network and years of experience on Capitol Hill,” says Joseph Britton, executive director at ZETA.

ZETA brings together supporters of 100% electric vehicle (EVs) sales by 2030. The diverse non-partisan group coordinates public education efforts and federal policy development to promote EV adoption with the goal of creating U.S. EV manufacturing jobs, increasing consumer choice, improving air quality and public health, and reducing carbon pollution.

Photo: Andres Hoyos