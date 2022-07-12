Zeem Solutions Places Order for 10 Xos Vans

Xos Inc. has secured a purchase order for 10 of its 100% battery-electric step vans from Zeem Solutions, a fleet-as-a-service provider that builds and operates zero-emissions fleet depots, and has delivered the first vehicle to Zeem’s Los Angeles-based depot.

Zeem will offer Xos vehicles for lease as part of its fleet-as-a-service offering.

“Zeem has created a first-of-its-kind suite of products for fleets, and we’re excited to partner with them on this journey,” says Esther M. Santos, director of North America sales at Xos. “Xos and Zeem share a similar vision of decarbonizing transportation and supporting the growth of a clean energy economy, so this partnership is a natural fit.”

Zeem offers fleet-as-a-service amenities including vehicle leasing, vehicle charging, secured parking, vehicle maintenance and cleaning, and lounge space for drivers. Depots are also used for opportunity charging for high-mileage fleets as needed. Following its first depot location in Los Angeles, Zeem plans to deploy depots in strategic locations across the U.S. to accelerate widespread fleet electrification.

“Zeem offers fleets the best available vehicles, charging, and service to help make the transition from internal combustion engine to battery-electric as easy as possible,” comments Paul Gioupis, CEO of Zeem Solutions. “I have been following Xos since Dakota and Giordano founded the company, and I am impressed with how they are building their products and their business. These 10 step vans are the first of many we plan to add to our fleet.”