Zeem Purchases 100 Nikola Tre Battery-Electric Trucks

Zeem Solutions, a zero-emission electric vehicle (EV) fleet-as-a-service provider, has executed a purchase order for 100 of Nikola Corp.’s Nikola Class 8 Tre battery-electric vehicles (BEV) to ensure immediate availability of electric trucks for freight and logistics companies utilizing Zeem’s all-inclusive “EV depot” fleet solution.

Zeem is focused on delivering better economics and a faster, simpler way for commercial fleets to transition to BEVs, the company says. By bundling electric vehicles, charging solutions, maintenance and other services as a flat operating expense, fleets can deploy EVs without waiting. Zeem’s purchase order for the 100 Nikola Tre BEVs will help to satisfy Zeem’s current customer demand at their California depot and other future national locations.

Nikola has entered into commercial production of its Class 8 vehicles and has immediate availability to supply customers like Zeem.

“Zeem Solutions is pioneering a new way for fleets to adopt battery-electric commercial vehicles by providing the vehicles, charging, parking and maintenance with maximum availability and minimal capital investment,” says Pablo Koziner, Nikola’s president of commercial. “Nikola is committed to supporting Zeem to ensure their customers receive maximum value and best-in-class support.”

“Over the last year, we have seen major demand for Class 8 tractors from fleet operators and the Nikola team has a well-built production vehicle that is deliverable today and fits the range requirements of our customers,” states Paul Gioupis, CEO of Zeem Solutions. “The Nikola team has been great to work with, they care about their customers, and we look forward to deploying their vehicles throughout 2023.”