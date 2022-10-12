Zeeba Purchases 3,000 Canoo Delivery, Lifestyle EVs to Leasing Fleet

Canoo and a national fleet leasing provider Zeeba have signed an agreement for Zeeba to purchase 5,450 American-made electric vehicles (EV), with an initial binding commitment of 3,000 units through 2024. Zeeba will add Canoo Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles (LDV) and Lifestyle Vehicles (LV) to its long-term fleet leasing portfolio.

“We have a large committed, growing order book, are finalizing our multi-year allocations for 2023 customer deliveries and will share our manufacturing plan with the broader market shortly,” says Tony Aquila, Canoo’s chairman and CEO. “This order is another milestone validating our product and strategy. Small- and medium-sized business (SMB) are the backbone of our communities, employing about half of all working Americans and they are Zeeba’s target customers. We put technology first and combined class leading ergonomics, a small vehicle footprint-to-cargo ratio and platform versatility while achieving a lower carbon footprint and higher return on investment for the operator, all of which will help SMBs compete.”

Canoo vehicles are American-made Class 1 commercial EVs built on the company’s proprietary multi-purpose platform (MPP) architecture that integrates all critical components. Most of service, maintenance and updates will be done over the air, which decreases vehicle downtime. Designed and engineered with the driver in mind, Canoo vehicles feature a panoramic front window to improve road visibility and utilize true steer by wire technology. The LDV combines 120 cubic feet of cargo volume with an 80 kw battery pack with the handling and turning radius of a small passenger vehicle.

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver Canoo vehicles to our customers in the near future,” says Kayvon Marashi, CEO for Zeeba Automotive Group Inc. “We are focused on offering the most advanced fleet solutions and have recognized Canoo’s vehicles as leaders in technology driven sustainable mobility. We also wanted to secure EV vehicle supply for years to come.”

“The LDV and LV are going to be a game changer for businesses we serve,” comments Mike Paletz, chief strategy officer at Zeeba. “Canoo technology will allow our SMB customers to effectively and efficiently operate their businesses while reducing their carbon footprint. Zeeba has very ambitious electrification goals and we want to achieve leadership in fleet technology.”

Zeeba will deploy Canoo LDVs and LVs to SMB customers in the last-mile delivery space, mobile goods, ride hailing, food delivery, trade professions and more.