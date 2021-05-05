XPO Logistics Begins Piloting Daimler Battery-Electric Trucks

XPO Logistics Inc. has partnered with Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) to test Daimler’s battery-electric commercial trucks under real-life operating conditions in California.

XPO drivers will use tractors from DTNA’s Freightliner Electric Innovation and Customer Experience (CX) Fleet for a nine-month pilot program in the Oakland area. The data generated by the XPO pilot will help inform DTNA’s final design of its battery-electric truck prior to full series production.

“We’re pleased to contribute to the environmental sustainability of supply chains by providing real-life operating data to our long-time partner, DTNA,” says Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics. “The CX pilot is also an opportunity for us to evaluate how battery-electric trucks perform for our customers and drivers. Our partnerships with manufacturers are an important way we help advance industry innovation.”

In addition to leading the Freightliner CX pilot in Oakland, XPO provides input to DTNA as a member of the Freightliner Electric Vehicle Council. The pilot is supported by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District (Bay Area AQMD), which partially funded the deployment.