Xos Trucks, DLL Enter Financing Partnership for Electric Vehicles

Xos Trucks Inc., a Los Angeles-based manufacturer of fully electric commercial vehicles, has entered a partnership with DLL to provide financing for electric vehicles. DLL, a global asset finance partner focused on enabling businesses to more easily access equipment to help them grow, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rabobank Group.

The financing partnership between Xos and DLL will further enable the transition from traditional diesel trucks to electric.

“With increased attention on climate change and the West Coast coming off its worst year of wildfires in history, transitioning to zero-emission electric vehicles is more important now than ever,” says Dakota Semler, co-founder and CEO of Xos Trucks. “We’re offering the option for operating and capital leases so we can help fleets accelerate their transition to fully electric vehicles.”

Photo: Xos Truck’s landing page