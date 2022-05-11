Xos Releases Two Commercial EVs and EV Fleet Intelligence Platform

Xos Inc. has unveiled two new commercial electric vehicles (EV) as well as its connected vehicle ecosystem. Xos says it enables electrification from start to finish, with durable commercial vehicles, flexible charging infrastructure technology, and a cohesive cloud management platform enabling remote tracking, monitoring and control of fleet assets across a fleet operator’s portfolio.

The Xos HDXT is a Class 8, heavy-duty electric tractor designed for regional-haul fleets. It can travel up to 230 miles on a single charge. It offers a 56,000-lb. payload and 798 horsepower. The vehicle’s gross combined vehicle weight is 82,000 lbs.

McLane Company, a supply chain services and distribution company, has agreed to a pilot program with 10 Xos HDXT vehicles to explore alternatives in its fleet.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Xos and pilot their heavy-duty vehicles,” says Mark Bachman, corporate fleet manager of McLane. “Xos stood out to us based on their successful track record of implementing innovative mobility solutions for other commercial fleets, so we look forward to exploring how they will help us reduce total cost of ownership while offering increased environmental sustainability.”

The Xos MDXT is a Class 6/7 medium-duty EV that can travel up to 270 miles on a single charge. It offers a gross vehicle weight range of 23,000 lbs. to 33,000 lbs. The MDXT is available in a variety of body configurations, including a box truck, refrigerated unit and flatbed.

Republic National Distributing Company, a wholesale beverage distributor, has already ordered an initial five MDXT vehicles. These will be the first battery-electric fleet vehicles in their fleet.

“As an organization, we are dedicated to reducing our environmental impact throughout our distribution network and Xos’ MDXT is an excellent zero-emissions vehicle for us because it allows us to efficiently serve the needs of our suppliers, customers, and community,” remarks Steve Feldman, executive vice president of operations at Republic National Distributing Company.

Xos also announced its new software, Xosphere, a fleet intelligence platform built on top of Xos’ proprietary connected vehicle technology. It is purpose-built to minimize the total cost of ownership of an electric fleet.

The platform allows fleet managers to monitor real-time performance and receive alerts and over-the-air updates to improve their fleet’s efficiency. It helps measure and minimize their fleet’s total energy cost, and access service and support at the click of a button.

UniFirst, a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, and an existing Xos customer, is already using the Xosphere software to track the health of its fleet in real-time.

“The cutting-edge fleet management platform that Xos has introduced to the market will not only help us monitor the health of our fleet in real-time, but this solution will also allow us to track our service history and alert us when preventative maintenance is suggested which will optimize our energy usage,” comments Michael Croatti, executive vice president of operations for UniFirst.