Xos Expands Electric Powertrain Offerings

Xos Inc., a manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, has established Powered by Xos, a new powertrain division that will operate under the leadership of industry veteran Brett Wilson.

The new division will offer Xos’ powertrain technology along with design and integration expertise to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the commercial, off-highway and industrial markets. Xos says it will continue developing commercial electric vehicles built on its proprietary X-Platform and X-Pack through its growing OEM division, working closely with its longstanding and new customers.

Powered by Xos will provide customers with powertrain technology and components, purpose-designed for commercial use. The company’s powertrain offerings will include a broad range of solutions including high voltage batteries, power distribution and management componentry, battery management systems, system controls, inverters, electric traction motors and auxiliary drive systems – in addition to engineering, design and integration services.

“At Xos we recognize that the technology we have developed initially for last-mile and back-to-base operations can be deployed to off-highway applications that are also ripe for electrification, like heavy-duty forklifts which have short routes and easy access to charging,” says Dakota Semler, co-founder and CEO of Xos Inc. “Customers like Wiggins Lift Co. have validated Xos’ technology for the off-highway markets. We look forward to building the Powered by Xos business segment alongside our growing OEM platform and are pleased to have Wilson join our team to help fleets of all kinds go electric.”

In his new role, Wilson will focus on delivering customer solutions for EV powertrains in commercial, industrial and off-highway applications. Prior to joining Xos, Wilson developed extensive sales, engineering and leadership experience over 15 years at Cummins Inc. Wilson is familiar with diverse customer markets, having primarily focused on off-highway sectors such as marine, oil and gas, construction, agriculture and specialty use equipment.

Xos plans to close its previously announced business combination with NextGen in the third quarter.

