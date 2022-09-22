Xos Energy Solutions Expands EV Charger Lineup

Xos Inc.’s Xos Energy Solutions unit is offering new Xos DC fast chargers that are compatible with both passenger and commercial electric vehicles (EV), enabling a wide range of applications.

The five chargers include a 30 kW portable EV charger, a 30 kW wall-mount EV charger, a 60 kW EV charger, a 150 kW EV charger, and a 300 kW EV charger. For fleet owners and operators, the chargers can be monitored through the Xosphere fleet management platform, enabling operators to remotely observe and maintain charging profiles and schedules to optimize total cost of ownership.

Additionally, Xos has secured a purchase order from Morgan Services Inc., a Chicago-based linen and uniform rental services provider, for nine Xos DC chargers. The nine chargers will be installed in Morgan Services locations in Los Angeles.

Xos DC chargers will be offered as part of Xos Energy Solutions, alongside the Xos Hub mobile charging station and Xos Serve, an on-demand infrastructure-as-a-service platform that includes site evaluations, energy storage development and installation, and energy consulting services.