Xos Delivers Battery-Electric Vehicles for Loomis’ Fleet

Xos Inc. has delivered four of its fully battery-electric vehicles to return customer Loomis, a cash-handling company across North America. The four locations include Montebello, Calif.; Hayward, Calif.; Moonachie, N.J.; and Charlotte, N.C.

“Building on a strong existing relationship, we are pleased to deliver additional vehicles to Loomis, a leading cash-in-transit company,” says Jose Castañeda, vice president of business development at Xos.

“Xos vehicles continue to deliver value to our growing fleet by helping us cut back on fuel and maintenance costs while also helping us meet our sustainability goals,” comments Eric Rickard, vice president of procurement and fleet at Loomis.