Xos Chooses W.W. Williams as Pilot Service Provider for Xos Electric Vehicles

Xos Inc. has named The W.W. Williams Co. as a pilot service provider in the state of Arizona. W.W. Williams is a services provider that offers mechanical service and repair, power generation, and warehousing and logistics services.

“As part of the WheelTime Network, the nationwide service network for commercial trucks, W.W. Williams is a widely-known and respected leader in the service industry,” says Andy Curtin, service director at Xos. “We’re excited to bring on W.W. Williams as a pilot service provider, starting in Arizona, to provide our customers with world-class maintenance service and repair.”

As part of the agreement, W.W. Williams will provide maintenance service and repairs on Xos vehicles in the Arizona regions of Phoenix and Tucson. W.W. Williams will also support Xos customers with an inventory of in-stock Xos service parts.

“We’re thrilled to work with Xos and start providing maintenance and repair services to their customers,” states Mike Houston, national sales manager for W.W. Williams. “Their innovative, battery-electric commercial vehicles represent the future of trucking, so it’s important for us to continue growing our offerings with experience working on electric trucks.”