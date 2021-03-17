XL Fleet Opens Michigan Electrification Center to Meet Increasing Demand

XL Fleet Corp., a company that specializes in fleet electrification solutions, has opened its newest location in Wixom, Mich., as the company continues its expansion to meet customer demand for a range of electrification solutions.

The 24,655 square-foot facility is located in the center of the U.S.’ top-ranked region for automotive engineering talent and will serve as a fleet electrification technology center to support the design, development, testing and production of a wide range of commercial vehicle electrification solutions.

The facility will supplement XL Fleet’s product research and development programs with technology capabilities for prototyping, controls development, and electrical and systems engineering. The facility will include a component test lab including vibration capability, a vehicle chassis dynamometer, an electronics lab and battery testing equipment.

“XL Fleet’s expansion into Michigan marks a great milestone for the company and an important element of our strategy to develop the next generation of electrification solutions needed to scale the business,” says Dimitri Kazarinoff, CEO of XL Fleet. “We are excited to expand the company’s footprint into this strategic location where we will be well-positioned to add capacity to the exceptional talent we already have.”

The company expects to significantly expand its electrified powertrain systems portfolio over the next several years with solutions including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery-electric and fuel cell-electric systems – as well as electrification systems for a range of new medium- and heavy-duty commercial applications.

XL Fleet anticipates growing its engineering team by approximately 50% this year, many of which will be based in the new Wixom facility. The company expects to add at least 50 new Michigan-based team members within the next three years, as the location will provide access to a wealth of automotive and commercial vehicle engineering talent within the region.