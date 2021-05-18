XL Fleet Expands Electrification Solutions with World Energy Acquisition

XL Fleet Corp., a provider of fleet electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, has acquired World Energy Efficiency Services LLC for total cash and stock consideration of approximately $16 million.

World Energy is a provider of energy efficiency, renewable technology, electric vehicle (EV) charging station and other energy solutions to customers across the New England region. By leveraging its comprehensive solutions in combination with utility incentive programs, project management and financing, World Energy says it assists companies throughout all aspects of the electrification process. The company provides full-service EV charger installations, including the assessment of a location’s electrical infrastructure, site layout of the charging area plan and equipment installation.

“Availability of robust EV charging and infrastructure solutions is critical to meeting the long-term fleet electrification goals of the global industry and our customers,” says Tod Hynes, founder and president of XL Fleet. “Some of our largest customers have identified that fleet facility power constraints create a unique and large challenge when trying to charge dozens and even hundreds of vehicles at the same location. The team at World Energy can help solve this problem by incorporating energy efficiency measures and solar power, while integrating EV charging to increase the amount of energy available for fleet vehicle charging.”

Photo: World Energy Efficiency Services Featured Projects web page