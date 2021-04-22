XL Fleet, Dickinson Partner to Expand Electric Fleet Service Support Nationwide

XL Fleet Corp., a company that specializes in fleet electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, and Dickinson Fleet Services, a mobile maintenance provider for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, have entered a partnership to expand XL Fleet’s nationwide service capacity to support the company’s growth of electrified vehicle deployments.

As part of the partnership, Dickinson’s fleet of more than 700 mobile repair units and 800 repair and maintenance technicians will be available to supplement XL Fleet’s in-house service team by providing maintenance, warranty and service support for XL Fleet’s growing customer base throughout North America.

“Dickinson is the ideal partner to help us build our service capacity with the same high levels of quality as we scale our business,” says Brian Piern, vice president of sales and marketing at XL Fleet. “With XL Fleet systems installed on over 4,300 vehicles in North America – and many more expected to deploy this year – we need a partner who can efficiently and effectively supplement our in-house service capability – Dickinson has the reach and experience to support our customers in the best possible way.”

XL Fleet’s hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric propulsion systems allow the factory warranties of its customers’ OEM vehicles to remain intact, and all of XL Fleet’s systems are additionally protected by a standard three-year, 75,000-mile warranty. Dickinson’s mobile maintenance technicians will be trained to provide field support at XL Fleet customer locations throughout North America for warranty and related service needs on the company’s electrification systems.