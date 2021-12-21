XL Fleet Charging Stations Deployed for Apex Clean Energy’s EV Trucks

XL Fleet Corp. has completed installation on a series of charging station deployments for Apex Clean Energy, a clean energy company that develops, constructs and operates utility-scale wind and solar power facilities throughout North America.

The deployment includes 12 dual-port, level 2 chargers that were installed at six different wind farm facilities across Texas, Oklahoma and Illinois. The charging infrastructure has been added to power 10 Ford F-series pickups equipped with XL Fleet plug-in hybrid electric drive systems that Apex deployed in its service fleet earlier this year, which was previously announced on April 7. In addition, the stations are intended to prepare the facilities for additional EV investments moving forward as Apex continues to invest in meeting its sustainability goals through vehicle electrification.

“Apex continues to invest heavily in our commitment to sustainability and driving the clean energy economy, and working with XL Fleet as our electrification partner has enabled us to move forward quickly on our EV strategy,” says Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex Clean Energy.

Installation was managed by the World Energy Efficiency Services team that joined the XL Grid business as a wholly owned subsidiary of XL Fleet in May, extending the company’s electrification solutions to include a comprehensive and integrated suite of hybrid electric drivetrains, charging infrastructure, and energy efficiency consulting and project management services.

“XL Fleet is committed to helping Apex and other sustainability-minded companies to accelerate their path to electrification, even in rural areas where access to EVs has been extremely limited,” states Eric Tech, CEO of XL Fleet. “This is a great example of how XL Fleet is leveraging our experience and our solution suite to help customers remove barriers to electrification, gain access to charging infrastructure and move forward on achieving their comprehensive sustainability goals.”