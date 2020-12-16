XL Fleet Adds Ford F-550 Chassis to Powertrain Portfolio

XL Fleet, a company that specializes in vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, has expanded its line of electrified powertrains to include a hybrid electric drive system for the Class 5 Ford F-550 Super Duty chassis.

“We are proud to further expand our portfolio of electrification solutions,” says Dimitri Kazarinoff, CEO of XL Fleet. “The launch of the electrified F-550 platform is a great example of XL Fleet’s responsive business model and best-in-class engineering capabilities. It also showcases the company’s ability to quickly bring new electrification products to market when customer demand warrants it.”

The new system was developed and brought to market within six months to meet a significant and growing commercial fleet demand for applications including municipal transportation, utilities, construction equipment and customer service vehicles.

The F-550 vehicles will be upfit with XL Fleet’s hybrid electric drive system and begin deliveries to customers by the end of the year. Vehicles equipped with XL Fleet’s hybrid electric drive system have been proven to significantly improve fuel economy while reducing greenhouse gas emissions – a key aspect of meeting fleet sustainability goals.