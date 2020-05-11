Xebec Welcomes New Advisor to Board of Directors

Xebec Adsorption Inc., a global provider of clean energy solutions, says Peter Bowie will be providing strategic, corporate finance and audit advice to its board of directors and management. He will also be nominated to the company’s board of directors at this years’ annual general meeting in June.

Xebec is a provider of gas generation, purification and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy and renewables marketplace. The company is dedicated to help the world transition to a low-carbon future by accelerating the production of renewable gases.

Mr. Bowie is currently a board member and a member of the Audit Committee of Magna International Inc. He brings financial expertise, a dedication to governance and audit excellence, a strong understanding of strategy and risk, as well as detailed insight of political and economic dynamics within China.

“I’m excited to be joining Xebec’s board of directors as an advisor. It’s a pivotal time for the company and I look forward to lending my expertise to help the company prepare for its next phase of growth,” says Bowie.

“After spending my career in larger organizations, I was impressed with what the team has accomplished to date. It’s an excellent time to get involved and share my experience with Xebec’s forward-thinking management team and dynamic board,” he adds.

He previously served as the Chief Executive of Deloitte China from 2003 to 2008, as well as senior partner and a member of the board and the management committee of Deloitte China until his retirement from the firm in 2010. Before that Mr. Bowie was the Chairman of Deloitte Canada (1998‑2000), and a member of the firm’s management committee and a member of the board and governance committees of Deloitte International.

He is a past member of the board of the Asian Corporate Governance Association and has served on a variety of boards in the private and non‑governmental organization sectors.

Photo: Xebec Adsorption’s Team web page