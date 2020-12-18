Xebec Enters Hydrogen, RNG Markets with Acquisition of Inmatec

Xebec Adsorption Inc., a global provider of clean energy solutions, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Inmatec Gase Technologie GmbH & Co. KG, Inmatec GmbH and Inmatec Gas Technology FZC RAK (collectively, Inmatec), in the United Arab Emirates.

“We’re excited to be announcing another strategic acquisition for us this month,” says Kurt Sorschak, chairman, president and CEO of Xebec Adsorption Inc. “Inmatec builds on our thesis for onsite generation of gases as it enables customers to achieve significant cost and emission reductions. Inmatec is one of the world leaders in onsite nitrogen and oxygen generators and has achieved impressive scale.”

Founded in 1993, Inmatec is an international company that specializes in the production of nitrogen and oxygen generators. Designed, developed and produced in Germany, over 8,000 Inmatec systems have been deployed and sold around the world. Similar to HyGear, onsite generation of nitrogen and oxygen reduces the need for transportation – saving on costs and reducing the burden on the environment.

Inmatec’s products and manufacturing will give Xebec an accelerated entry into offering these products in North America. Currently, Inmatec’s target markets are in parts of Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Due to the complementary nature of customers and industries, Xebec’s and HyGear’s products can also be sold through Inmatec, giving another sales channel and platform for growth in the EMEA region.

With over 260 technicians actively servicing equipment across Europe, Inmatec’s own and partner workforce will be retrained and retooled to work with renewable gases. This positions Xebec favorably in the purchasing decision process when customers select a vendor for multi-million-dollar hydrogen or renewable natural gas installation. Xebec believes service is an important customer need and sees it as a competitive advantage due to the lack of similar offerings from other vendors.

In addition, Inmatec’s distribution network of over 40 worldwide and regional partners creates an opportunity to enter Germany’s evolving hydrogen market and Europe’s largest potential renewable natural gas (RNG) market. Germany has approximately 8,900 active biogas installations and approximately 280 of them are producing RNG today. These existing facilities are potential candidates for conversion to renewable natural gas and potentially decentralized green hydrogen production.