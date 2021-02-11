Xebec Delivering Hydrogen System to Fuel Port of Long Beach Operations

Xebec Adsorption Inc., a global provider of clean energy solutions for renewable and low carbon gases, has received a hydrogen purification system order from FuelCell Energy Inc., a manufacturer of fuel cell clean power platforms.

The order is for a pressure swing adsorption (PSA) based system that will purify hydrogen produced by FuelCell Energy’s SureSource Hydrogen platform to meet required standards for fueling zero-emission fuel cell vehicles for Toyota’s operations at the Port of Long Beach in California. Green hydrogen will be produced from renewable natural gas (RNG) fed into FuelCell Energy’s trigeneration process, helping the port’s mission to lower carbon emissions and improve air quality in the community.

“FuelCell Energy is excited to work with Xebec to deliver high-purity hydrogen,” says Jason Few, president and CEO of FuelCell Energy Inc. “FuelCell Energy is working under contract to Toyota at the Port of Long Beach to deliver the hydrogen necessary to promote the further adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles, deliver green hydrogen and provide reclaimed water produced by our platform to facilitate car-washing operations. We believe that this installation will be the only installation in the world simultaneously delivering carbon-neutral power, green hydrogen and water from a single platform.”

Delivery of the system is expected to occur in Q3.

