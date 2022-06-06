Xcel Energy Increases Maintenance Fleet with Electric Terex-Navistar Bucket Trucks

Xcel Energy is adding all-electric bucket trucks to its fleet to help maintain the electric system and respond to outages after storms.

The truck’s technology is being delivered by Terex Utilities and Navistar, manufacturer of International trucks. The truck features two electric sources: one for the drivetrain and one for the lift mechanism. It has a 135-mile driving range and the ability to operate the bucket for a full workday on a single charge.

“We’re proud to be the first energy company in the United States to add all-electric bucket trucks to our fleet,” says Bob Frenzel, chairman, president, and CEO of Xcel Energy. “By adding these clean energy vehicles to our fleet, Xcel Energy is demonstrating its commitment to leading the clean energy transition by becoming a net-zero energy provider for all our customers’ energy needs – electricity, heating and transportation, while also helping shape the electrification of the truck industry, which complements our overall vision to provide 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.”

Xcel Energy has a plan to electrify all its light-duty vehicles and 30% of its medium- and heavy-duty fleet by 2030.

Xcel Energy crews will use these trucks in real working conditions during a six- to 12-month pilot. Their feedback will help ensure the trucks become a dependable, preferred work truck. The company currently has 1,000 aerial bucket trucks in its fleet. Xcel Energy will roll out the first truck in the Twin Cities in late June. The second truck will be delivered to the Denver fleet at the end of 2022.