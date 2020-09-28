WPGA: Propane to Play Major Role in California’s Green Energy Future

The Western Propane Gas Association (WPGA), a trade and membership service organization that represents propane marketers throughout California, says renewable propane is on track to play a major role in the state’s green energy future with the industry targeting 2030 for supplying the state with a 100% sustainable energy source.

The news, along with the unveiling of WPGA’s sustainability statement, comes during Climate Week 2020 and on the heels of Governor Newsom’s announced agenda to accelerate California’s climate change goals.

“Renewable propane’s benefits are amplified when coupled with ultra-low NOx engines that are 90% cleaner than the EPA’s most stringent standard or combined with innovative appliance technologies that can reduce NOx emissions by up to 80%,” says Joy Alafia, president of WPGA. “Our industry is excited to serve as an integral part of California’s effort to fight climate change. We look forward to working with customers who seek to reduce their carbon footprint and policy makers as they navigate a path to achieve California’s environmental goals.”

Renewable propane is derived from such sustainable energy sources as animal fat and used cooking oil. Other breakthrough processes include capturing carbon from the atmosphere to decarbonize the fuel. Renewable propane is completely fungible with its conventional counterpart, making it a more affordable option for California’s clean energy economy.

While most people may associate propane with backyard barbecues, renewable propane represents a resilient and affordable source of clean energy that can do more than other energy sources. In urban areas, propane fuels everything from commercial trucks and school buses, to warehouse forklifts. In remote rural areas, propane is often used to heat homes, cook food and generate electricity.

Photo: WPGA’s Propane Autogas Refueling Options web page