Workhouse Receives Initial Purchase Order from eTrucks

Workhorse Group Inc., a U.S.-based technology company focused on providing sustainable drone-integrated electric vehicles (EVs) to the last-mile delivery sector, has received an initial purchase order for 20 of its all-electric C-1000 delivery vehicles from Cincinnati-based, newly-launched trucking company, eTrucks.

eTrucks plans to function as a vehicle buyer and reseller and will be offering fleet funding programs and services tailored for different business needs. The company also aims to provide flexible financing options for its customers, including owned or leased programs.

“As an Ohio-based operation, we’ve been able to experience up-close the quality of the Workhorse vehicles for some time, and we’re appreciative of the opportunity to partner with the organization as we ramp up our operations,” says Bill Hamilton, managing partner of eTrucks.

“Our fleet customers will appreciate the improved safety features and reduced operating costs that come from a quiet-riding EV option. Going forward, we plan to offer these vehicles on a national platform for sale and leasing,” he adds.

eTrucks’ primary target market will be the small- to medium-sized business (SMB) fleet operators in the Ohio area with plans for regional and even national expansion in the near future.

Photo: Workhorse’s headquarters in Loveland, Ohio