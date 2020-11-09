Workhorse Receives Purchase Order from Pritchard Companies

Workhorse Group Inc., a U.S.-based technology company focused on providing sustainable drone-integrated electric vehicles (EVs) to the last-mile delivery sector, has received a purchase order for 500 of its all-electric C-1000 delivery vehicles from Pritchard Companies, a national automotive enterprise.

Inventory financing will be provided by Hitachi Capital America (HCA) as part of the company’s previously announced strategic partnership with HCA. Vehicles will be distributed through Pritchard Companies’ dealership locations across the country. Throughout its 107 years of operating history, Pritchard Companies has developed a national network of partners and is one of the nation’s largest commercial vehicle distributors, selling over 30,000 units annually to customers across all 50 states.

“With this significant order and agreement from Pritchard, we can build upon our nationwide distribution network and expand the number of potential fleet customers that will be able to operate and own a Workhorse delivery truck,” says Duane Hughes, CEO of Workhorse Group. “Along with HCA’s financing programs, Pritchard will be able to offer fleet customers a variety of flexible options to start using our last-mile delivery vehicles, lowering the barrier to entry for adoption and enabling total cost of ownership advantages from the outset.”

The Workhorse C-1000 all-electric truck offers a lightweight design, creating maximum range from modular battery packs. The vehicle also features a low floor that allows easy access for the driver while facilitating loading and unloading. Workhorse recently became the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM), to have its medium-duty all-electric parcel delivery truck certified by both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board (CARB) thereby permitting the sale of the vehicle to all 50 U.S. states.

