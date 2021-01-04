Workhorse Receives its Largest Purchase Order from Pride Group Enterprises

Workhorse Group Inc. has received a purchase order for 6,320 C-Series all-electric delivery vehicles from Pride Group Enterprises, a privately held company with businesses in transportation equipment retail, wholesale, rental, leasing and logistics.

The order is split between Workhorse’s C-1000 and C-650 models and is subject to various production and delivery conditions.

Inventory financing is being provided by Hitachi Capital America (HCA) as part of the company’s previously announced strategic partnership with HCA. Initial delivery of the vehicles may begin by July 2021 and will run through 2026. The delivered vehicles will be distributed through Pride dealerships for fleet use.

“Our new agreement with Pride marks our largest individual order to-date and expands our sales channel internationally into Canada for the first time,” says Duane Hughes, CEO of Workhorse. “Our ongoing partnership with HCA continues to bear fruit as we gear up for scaled production in 2021. This large order solidifies our first-mover advantage and indicates a heightened interest in our last-mile delivery products.”

Three Keys Capital Advisors LLC advised HCA on the transaction.

Photo Source