Workhorse Names New President of Commercial Vehicles

Workhorse Group Inc., a U.S. technology company focused on providing sustainable drone-integrated electric vehicles (EVs) to the last-mile delivery sector, has appointed Ryan Gaul to the newly created president of commercial vehicles position.

In this role, Gaul will be responsible for managing Workhorse’s commercial vehicles division – including its manufacturing facility in Union City, N.J. Gaul will report directly to Duane Hughes, CEO of Workhorse Group.

Gaul brings nearly two decades of automotive experience in senior and executive management positions. Since 2002, he has held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Gentherm Inc., where he led manufacturing, supply-chain, M&A, business development, marketing and IT initiatives. His global career includes international assignments in Germany and in China, where he led Gentherm’s lean transformation, commercial and manufacturing expansion in Asia. Most recently, as senior vice president of global manufacturing and supply-chain, he managed over 10,000 associates and 12 manufacturing sites.

“I’m looking forward to joining the Workhorse team at such an exciting and pivotal time in its development,” says Gaul. “I understand firsthand the challenges of scaling automotive production, and I’m confident that the combination of skills I’ve gained through my past experiences and successes will ensure Workhorse remains on a path to achieve its long-term growth goals.”

Photo: Ryan Gaul