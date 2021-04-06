With Executive Order, Governor Mills Aims to Accelerate Maine’s EV Transition

Gov. Janet Mills has signed an executive order to accelerate Maine’s progress in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from transportation, calling for a “clean transportation roadmap” to achieve the state’s climate plan goal of increasing the number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the road by 2030.

The roadmap, due by December, will develop recommendations to enhance the EV market in Maine, expand charging infrastructure, evaluate effects on electric utilities and the grid, and ensure an equitable and affordable transition to clean transportation for all Maine residents.

Work on the clean transportation roadmap will be led by the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future and the Governor’s Energy Office – in concert with the Maine Department of Transportation, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and the Efficiency Maine Trust.

Reducing emissions from transportation – which is the source of more than half of all GHG emissions in the state – is a key piece of the state’s overall effort to curb emissions by 45% by 2030. Maine Won’t Wait, the state’s climate action plan, estimates Maine needs 219,000 light-duty EVs on the road by 2030 to meet its emissions targets.

Currently, EVs account for fewer than 1% of registered vehicles in Maine. However, the amount of EVs is expected to grow in coming years due to advancing technology, reductions in cost, increasing consumer demand and commitments from the federal government, state governments and major auto manufacturers to accelerate the transition to EVs.

“Growing the number of clean vehicles in Maine to reduce GHG emissions related to transportation is a key opportunity to address climate change in the state,” says Hannah Pingree, director of the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future and co-chair of the Maine Climate Council. “The clean transportation roadmap will make recommendations to ensure Maine consumers have affordable options for EVs and access to charging infrastructure that meets the needs of rural and urban drivers alike.”

Another key aspect of the clean transportation executive order, in addition to the roadmap, is the creation of a recognition program for auto dealers and other businesses, local governments and nonprofits for leadership on clean transportation. The program would be developed and administered by the Governor’s Offices and the Efficiency Maine Trust.

Photo by Terry Ross from Augusta, Maine, United States is licensed under CC BY 2.0