White House Introduces American Jobs Plan, Sets Aside Billions for Electrification

President Joe Biden has introduced the American Jobs Plan – a sweeping investment that aims to create millions of good-paying jobs, rebuild the country’s infrastructure and position the U.S. to compete in the evolving global economy.

Public domestic investment as a share of the economy has fallen by more than 40% since the 1960s. The U.S. is considered the wealthiest country in the world, yet it ranks 13th when it comes to the overall quality of its infrastructure. After decades of disinvestment, roads, bridges and water systems are crumbling. The electric grid is vulnerable to catastrophic outages.

Biden’s American Jobs Plan will invest about 1% of GDP per year over eight years to upgrade the nation’s infrastructure, revitalize manufacturing, invest in basic research and science, shore up supply chains and solidify care infrastructure. These are investments that economists agree will provide Americans with good jobs and will pay off for future generations by leaving the country more competitive and communities stronger. In total, the plan will invest about $2 trillion this decade. If passed alongside Biden’s Made in America corporate tax plan, it would be potentially paid for within the next 15 years and reduce deficits in the years after.

Biden’s plan aims to unify and mobilize the country to meet the climate crisis. The plan targets 40% of the benefits of climate and clean infrastructure investments to disadvantaged communities. Specifically, Biden’s plan aims to: