Westport Hydrogen-Fueled Engine Shows Promise in Initial Trials

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels, says it had a successful startup and initial trials of a heavy-duty internal combustion engine running on hydrogen (H2) fuel, using its patented High-Pressure Direct Injection (HPDI) 2.0 System.

“We believe H2-HPDI could be extremely compelling, with near-zero greenhouse gas emissions and much lower cost than fuel cell vehicles or battery-electric vehicles, particularly for heavy-duty trucking and other high-load applications like mining, marine and rail that have come to rely on the efficiency, power, durability and reliability of diesel engines,” says David Johnson, CEO of Westport Fuel Systems. “While there is more work to be done, our initial test results are encouraging and a testament to our team’s ongoing commitment to innovation. This demonstrates the inherent versatility of our HPDI system to utilize a range of gaseous fuels and provide a long-term carbon-reduction strategy. We are confident there is a larger opportunity to leverage our expertise with gaseous fuel combustion and engine management systems.”

Development is ongoing, with technical results to be reviewed at the upcoming Vienna Motor Symposium, which takes place April 29-30.

Photo: Westport Fuel Systems’ Investor Presentation