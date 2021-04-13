Washington Selects Proterra to Supply Battery-Electric Transit Buses, Charging Infrastructure

Proterra Inc., a company that specializes in commercial vehicle electrification technology, has been selected by the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services as a vendor to supply zero-emission battery-electric transit buses and charging infrastructure under the state’s regional cooperative purchasing contract.

Proterra was chosen to help streamline local transit agencies’ access to vehicles that best meet their specific transit system needs. Transit agencies, universities and other commercial operators can now purchase Proterra battery-electric buses as well as Proterra charging infrastructure through the Washington State Cooperating Purchasing program’s pre-established contract.

“Proterra is proud to support more than 130 customers across North America including transit agencies, airports, universities and commercial operators that are delivering an essential service to riders,” says John Walsh, senior vice president of Proterra. “We look forward to helping even more customers throughout the country accelerate the switch to 100% clean transportation for all.”

Proterra battery-electric buses feature zero tailpipe emissions. The purpose-built electric buses offer a quieter ride for reduced noise pollution, greater efficiency and lower operating costs than combustion engine vehicles, notes the company.

In 2020, Proterra introduced its fifth-generation battery-electric transit vehicle, the Proterra ZX5. The Proterra ZX5 electric transit bus features a new streamlined vehicle design and maximizes the amount of energy that can be stored onboard the vehicle to increase power and range. The 40-foot Proterra ZX5 can be equipped with 675 kWh of energy storage to deliver up to 329 miles of drive range, which represents the most energy storage and longest drive range of any 40-foot electric bus available in the market today. The Proterra ZX5 is available to customers today as a 35-foot and 40-foot bus and in models featuring 450 kWh and 225 kWh of energy storage capacity.

In addition to its transit products, Proterra Energy fleet solutions offers a turn-key approach to delivering the complete energy ecosystem for heavy-duty electric fleets, including charging infrastructure design, build, financing, operations, maintenance and energy optimization.