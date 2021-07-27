Washington City Orders Off-Grid Charging System

The City of Walla Walla in Washington State ordered its first EV ARC solar-powered EV charging system from Beam Global to power two fully electric city fleet vehicles. The system also serves the city’s emergency preparedness and energy resiliency programs.

Walla Walla’s EV ARC is equipped with a ChargePoint Dual Port charger and an emergency power panel. The EV ARC generates and stores its own electricity and delivers that electricity to power city fleet EVs and first responders, day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages.

“The City of Walla Walla is excited to add the EV ARC solar-powered charging station as part of the city’s fleet electrification and emergency preparedness programs to fuel our fleet vehicles with emissions free off-grid energy,” says Matt Edwards, fleet operations manager for the City of Walla Walla. “The systems have the added capability to power a variety of essential functions in the event of an emergency and power grid disruptions. We needed a solution located at the City Service Center to support both of these important programs, and with the ability to relocate the EV ARC when needed, this was the perfect option for the City’s overall readiness.”

“Walla Walla joins Federal, State and municipal governmental organizations as well as corporate customers across the U.S. that are deploying EV ARC systems to power the increasing number of electric fleet vehicles,” says Desmond Wheatley, Beam Global’s CEO. “We deliver the infrastructure rapidly, without construction, utility bills or risk of blackouts.”