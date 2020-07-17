Walton Signs on as Vice President of RNG Services

Amp Americas, a company that specializes in renewable transportation fuel, says Clay Walton has joined the company as vice president of RNG Services. Walton will be responsible for leading and managing the company’s operations and maintenance capabilities and asset management services both internally and externally.

As a member of Amp America’s senior leadership team, Walton will be tasked with overseeing new business evaluation, service execution strategies, continuous improvement and asset management for Amp America’s operating assets and third party RNG assets. Walton will also further Amp’s biogas operations by promoting and developing RNG services to external clients’ operating plants.

Walton brings over 30 years of industry experience leading operations, engineering, technology and asset management environments supporting $100+ million in renewable energy projects. Prior to joining Amp Americas, Walton was vice president of asset management at equity investment firm Ultra Capital where he led project O&M development and execution, and was responsible for long-term asset management of the company’s sustainable infrastructure investments.

“Joining an industry pioneer like Amp Americas is a truly unique opportunity. I’m excited to join the only team in the industry that has deep experience running dairy RNG projects and a track record of creating value for their farm partners, communities, investors and employees,” says Walton.

“I look forward to working with the team to grow the RNG industry,” he adds.

In July 2019, the company announced both a $75 million investment for new dairy RNG projects led by EIV Capital to support the continued growth that Amp Americas has built within the dairy RNG business, as well as an investment in its three Indiana dairy RNG projects, including the largest on-farm biogas to fuel operations in the country.

Photo: Amp America’s RNG 101 web page