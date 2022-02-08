Volvo VNL Day Cab Trucks Integrate Allison Regional Haul Series Transmission

Allison Transmission’s Allison 3414 Regional Haul Series (RHS) fully automatic transmission has been integrated into Volvo’s heavy-duty VNL trucks and is currently available to order.

The first production orders for 3414 RHS equipped VNL trucks have been built for regional haul, food and beverage, and distribution customers.

The Allison 3414 Regional Haul Series is an uprated variant of Allison’s proven 3000 Series fully automatic transmission. The 3414 RHS offers up to 8% fuel economy improvement over the Allison 3000 Highway and Rugged Duty Series transmissions, and provides 25% faster acceleration when compared to competitive automated manual transmissions (AMTs).

Increased horsepower, faster acceleration, full power shifts and superior maneuverability translate into more deliveries, reduced route times and more productivity, especially in high density start-stop duty cycles. The 3414 RHS is also the lightest transmission in the segment at up to 11% lighter than the next closest competitive product.

“We are proud to partner with Volvo to provide our mutual customers with a proven, durable and reliable transmission that will increase performance, efficiency, fuel economy and overall ease of operation in regional haul distribution trucks,” says Rohan Barua, vice president of North America sales and global channel and aftermarket at Allison Transmission. “The 3414 Regional Haul Series is an example of Allison’s dedication to continued innovation, as well as our commitment to continued investment in our conventional transmission portfolio. The 3414 RHS expands Allison’s addressable market and enables the pursuit of share growth opportunities in the North America heavy duty day cab tractor market.”

The 3414 RHS is a drop-in solution for any chassis with a current Allison 3000 Series option – with the same form, fit and connections. The 3414 RHS includes Allison’s industry-leading warranty of five years, 750,000 miles, including towing, with no exclusions on individual components. With no clutches to replace, fleets will be free of unplanned downtime due to expensive clutch replacements often associated with AMTs.