Volvo VNR Electric Now Eligible for Dozens of Funding, Incentive Programs

The Volvo VNR Electric, Volvo Trucks North America’s first commercially available battery-electric Class 8 vehicle, is now eligible for dozens of funding and incentive programs across North America, including up to $120,000 per vehicle from California’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).

Through point-of-sale vouchers, incentives or rebates, funding programs established are helping make the transition to zero-emission vehicles more cost-effective for fleets of all sizes, operating across every sector.

“Funding and incentives are an important part of the total cost of ownership calculation for fleets deploying battery-electric trucks,” says Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “With so many local and state-level funding opportunities available from coast to coast, combined with a robust sales and service support network from Volvo Trucks, there are more resources available than ever to guide and help make electrification seamless for customers.”

The Volvo VNR Electric produces zero tailpipe emissions and significantly reduces heat, noise and vibrations. The vehicle’s 264 kWh lithium-ion batteries, which charge up to 80% within 70 minutes, have an operating range of up to 150 miles based on the truck’s configuration and application. Regenerative braking can increase range by returning power up to 15% back into the battery, depending on the duty cycle. Battery monitoring technology relays the state of health for the energy source in real-time, streamlining service needs and maximizing uptime.

Volvo Trucks North America recently began taking customer orders for its VNR Electric model. Production of the Volvo VNR Electric began early this year at the company’s New River Valley manufacturing plant in Dublin, Va.

The Volvo VNR Electric is eligible for funding programs throughout the U.S. and Canada including:

-HVIP from California, offering up to $120,000 per electric truck

-South Coast Air Quality Management District Proposition 1B 2020 Goods Movement Emission Reduction Program from California, offering up to $200,000 per electric truck

-Southeastern Alternative Fuel Deployment Partnership Project (SEAFDP) from Georgia, offering up to 100% of the incremental cost of the electric truck

-Drayage Truck Replacement Program from Maryland, offering up to $30,000 per electric truck

In addition to the funding and incentives available in the U.S. and Canada, Volvo Trucks says it is committed to making electric truck ownership viable, streamlined and cost-effective by offering special financing and insurance solutions for the Volvo VNR Electric and charging infrastructure investment through Volvo Financial Services (VFS), as well as service and support bundles.