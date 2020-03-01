Volvo Trucks Unveils the Volvo FH

Volvo Trucks says it has launched the new Volvo FH featuring a re-imagined cab, innovative safety features and a driver-focused working environment. A key aim of the new design is to give the driver a more productive, safe and comfortable life on the road.

Using various driveline and chassis configurations, the new Volvo FH can be tailored to suit a wide range of applications and enable significant fuel and CO2 savings. In long-haul operations for instance, the new Volvo FH with I-Save for Euro 6 combines the new D13TC engine with a package of features and can deliver fuel savings up to 7%.

In many markets, the Volvo FH is available with the Euro 6 compliant gas-powered LNG engine that offers fuel efficiency and performance on par with that of Volvo’s equivalent diesel trucks, but with a far lower climate impact. The gas engine can run on either biogas, which cuts CO2 by up to 100%, or natural gas which reduces CO2 emissions by up to 20% when compared with Volvo’s equivalent diesel trucks. This relates to emissions from the vehicle during usage, known as tank to wheel.

“The Volvo FH series has been a favorite among truck drivers for many years, especially for those who spend a good portion of their lives on the road,” says Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks.

“With the new Volvo FH we are continuing our clear focus on designing trucks and offering services that can help drivers do a world-class job,” he adds

Moving inside the cabin is easier than ever with the new slimmer, ergonomically designed I-Shift gear selector. For drivers who require much higher battery capacity, a smart dual-battery system is available that ensures that power is always held in reserve to start the engine. There is also a wide range of customization options with new fabrics and colors.

The electronically controlled brake system (EBS), which is a prerequisite for safety features such as collision warning with emergency brake and electronic stability control, now comes as standard on the new truck. Volvo dynamic steering, with the safety systems lane-keeping assist and stability assist, is also available as an option.

Safety on the new Volvo FH is further improved by the road sign recognition system that is able to detect road signs such as overtaking restrictions, road type and speed limits.

Productivity, another important customer priority, is further optimized on the Volvo FH due to its capacity for increased front axle loads, as well as tag and pusher axles with improved steering angles to reduce tire wear and improve maneuverability. The truck is also available with tandem axle lift, enabling the rear axle to be disengaged and raised when the truck is not loaded, reducing the fuel consumption.

Photo: The Volvo FH