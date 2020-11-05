Volvo Trucks North America Soon Selling its VNR Electric Truck Model

Volvo Trucks North America says it will begin selling the Volvo VNR Electric truck model on Dec. 3.

Volvo Trucks will begin producing the Volvo VNR Electric model at its New River Valley manufacturing plant in Dublin, Va., in early 2021.

“Volvo Trucks is committed to steering the commercial transport industry towards more sustainable solutions by advancing electromobility,” says Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “We will continue to invest in and drive the development of this technology – both globally and in North America. We are excited to bring the Volvo VNR Electric to the market in just a few weeks.”

Volvo Trucks, as a global organization, recently announced at the Volvo Group Capital Markets Day, that it will offer a complete range of electric heavy-duty trucks in Europe in 2021 and that during this decade this will be followed by the development of electric vehicles (EVs) for heavy long-haul operations, including battery-electric and fuel cell electric trucks with a longer range. Volvo Trucks plans to start selling electric trucks powered by hydrogen fuel cells in the second half of this decade, and the objective is to have a fossil-free product range by 2040.

From Volvo Trucks’ perspective, the transition to more sustainable transport is largely about making the shift as smooth as possible for fleet operators, so that they can begin to adjust. The solutions offered must be fossil-free and allow fleets to achieve the necessary levels of profitability and productivity.

Photo: Volvo Trucks North America says it will begin sales of the Volvo VNR Electric model on Dec. 3