Volvo Trucks, NFI Team Up for Run on Less – Electric Showcase

Volvo Trucks North America, along with third-party supply chain solutions provider NFI, is participating in Run on Less – Electric (RoL-E), an electric truck technology demonstration that showcases advancements in freight efficiency. In 2020, NFI became one of the first fleets in North America to take delivery of Volvo VNR Electrics. The battery-electric Class 8 trucks from Volvo support NFI’s transportation and port drayage services for customers spanning from manufacturing to retail.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with NFI on initiatives that will help advance the industry for zero-emission transport solutions,” says Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “Through the Run on Less – Electric initiative, Volvo Trucks is looking forward to showcasing the viability of the VNR Electric to reliably transport freight, as well as sharing the numerous positive benefits our customers experience every day by making the shift to electromobility.”

RoL-E is a joint effort between the North American Council for Freight Efficiency and energy nonprofit RMI to demonstrate how battery-electric trucks operating in real-world scenarios can help fleets reduce emissions while reliably transporting freight. The three-week run will kick off on September 2, 2021 at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Long Beach, Calif., and end on September 19, with a press conference planned for the next week at Climate Week in New York City. Throughout RoL-E, one of NFI’s Volvo VNR Electrics will be continuously monitored to report a variety of metrics on runonless.com, including daily miles traveled, energy consumed, the number of pickups and deliveries, vehicle speed, and charging sessions.

“NFI has been successfully utilizing the Volvo VNR Electric in our daily drayage routes throughout Southern California. Our drivers have enjoyed a more comfortable working environment, as the VNR Electric produces zero tailpipe emissions and significantly reduces heat, noise, and vibrations,” says Bill Bliem, senior vice president of fleet services at NFI. “The Volvo VNR Electric trucks travel 120-mile port drayage routes before returning to our Chino distribution campus to recharge. We look forward to sharing this insight into our electromobility journey with other fleets evaluating the opportunity to transition to zero-emission vehicles.”