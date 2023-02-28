Volvo Trucks Introduces Connected Vehicle Analytics Tool

Volvo Trucks North America has debuted a new connected technology tool for its dealers to help fleet customers maximize both fuel efficiency and vehicle productivity.

The Connected Vehicle Analytics (CVA) tool collects real-world data from fleet operations – including current truck configurations, daily routes, average speed and fuel efficiency – to enable dealers to recommend the ideal configurations for a customer’s new Class 8 truck purchase, tailored to their specific operations.

“The CVA tool includes a robust dashboard where dealers can monitor how fleet customers are operating their Volvo trucks and where there are opportunities to optimize their efficiency and productivity by enhanced spec’ing,” says Johan Agebrand, director, product marketing, Volvo Trucks North America.

“This new way of dealers working with aggregated, real operational data to provide insights is a prime example of how Volvo Trucks continually develops tools to better support customers in their journey to improve fuel efficiency and productivity, enabling them to reduce costs and emissions in order to meet their sustainability goals.”

Using Volvo Trucks’ CVA tool, dealers can gain quantitative insights into how a customer’s fleet is operating and what updates and changes can be made in the specifications when investing in their new trucks to improve both operations and the total cost of ownership. Data is provided on a wide range of information that can affect the fuel efficiency and productivity of a vehicle, fuel efficiency, specific route details and vehicle attributes. Dealers can also access an anonymized pool of vehicles to benchmark how their customer’s fleet is performing compared to other similarly spec’d vehicles.