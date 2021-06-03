Volvo Trucks, DFDS Partnership Looks to Electrify Heavy-Duty Trucking

DFDS, Northern Europe’s largest shipping and logistics company, and Volvo Trucks, a global truck manufacturer, have partnered to electrify heavy-duty trucking.

“I am very happy and proud to cooperate with DFDS on this journey towards more sustainable transports,” says Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks. “Volvo Group has set the target to build a fossil-free supply chain and this is an important milestone on the way.”

Volvo Trucks recently announced the sales start of three new heavy-duty all-electric trucks, including the Volvo FM Electric which DFDS will be one of the first companies to operate in commercial traffic. Starting after the summer, the truck will deliver supplies to Volvo’s truck factory in Gothenburg, Sweden. Initially, it will operate over a total distance of 120 kilometers per day. To future-proof its investment, DFDS says it building the most powerful charging station on the market at its home depot with a capacity of 350 kW.

With the sales start of the three new electric truck models – the Volvo FH, FM and FMX – Volvo Trucks now has a line-up of six medium- and heavy-duty electric trucks. Production of the new electric Volvo FH, FM and FMX models for Europe will start in the second half of 2022. They join the Volvo FL Electric and Volvo FE Electric for urban transports that have been in serial production since 2019 for the same market. In North America, sales of the Volvo VNR Electric started in December 2020.