Volvo Trucks Chooses Nacarato as First Certified EV Dealer in Virginia

Volvo Trucks North America has expanded its network of certified electric vehicle (EV) dealers into Virginia with Nacarato Truck Centers’ Roanoke dealership completing the required training and certification program. Nacarato Truck Centers has been instrumental in introducing Volvo Trucks’ VNR Electric model in the state, as it is supporting three trucking carriers that are using the zero-tailpipe emission model to transport inbound parts and components to the Volvo Trucks New River Valley Assembly Operations (NRV) in Dublin, Virginia.

“As the first Volvo Trucks dealership in Virginia to become certified to provide sales and service for our VNR Electric model, Nacarato Truck Centers is a key partner as we strive to improve the sustainability of our own supply chain,” states Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “We look forward to collaborating with them to maximize uptime for the VNR Electric trucks that are a part of our logistics routes at NRV, as well as for our other fleet customers that operate throughout the region.”

Founded in 1976 in Nashville, Tenn., Nacarato Truck Centers operates a network of Volvo Trucks dealerships and service centers throughout Tennessee, Virginia, Southern Kentucky, Maryland and Georgia. Its location in Roanoke, Va. is the first to receive the Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer designation. The dealership group is also in the process of certifying its locations in Hagerstown in Maryland and in Nashville in Tennessee with the intent to complete the certification at all eight of its dealerships.

“Completing the Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer program at each of our dealerships is a key goal, as we increasingly receive inquiries about the Volvo VNR Electric from fleets throughout our customer base,” says Pat Daily, COO of Nacarato Truck Centers. “Our certified locations will be fully prepared to help guide our customers on the Volvo VNR Electric model that best suits their operating needs. In addition, we intend to make a Volvo VNR Electric truck available in our leasing and rental fleet so that multiple customers can get firsthand experience operating the truck on their daily routes.”