Volvo Penta, Rosenbauer Collaborate on Concept Fire Truck

Volvo Penta has been collaborating with Rosenbauer to develop an electric driveline for the platform and industrialized version of the company’s concept fire truck (CFT), known as “Revolutionary Technology” (RT).

By walking away from conventional commercial vehicle concepts and developing an electric solution for the truck’s driveline instead, Volvo Penta and Rosenbauer introduced a completely new vehicle architecture that looks set to revolutionize the fire service industry and bring benefits such as zero exhaust emissions and significantly reduced noise levels.

With its electric driveline, the fire truck boasts excellent ergonomics, functionality and safety, as well as high loading volumes, compact dimensions and agility. The RT is currently undergoing intensive testing and will soon pass its next major milestone, when it enters real-world customer testing later this year with fire departments in Berlin, Amsterdam and Dubai.

“After many years of successful collaboration with Rosenbauer, we’re proud to be pioneering electric drivelines and partnering with them on this project,” says Paul Jansson, chief project manager at Volvo Penta.

“Our close partnership and deep understanding of our customers’ needs guided us in the development of the electric driveline for the new fire truck. Starting customer testing really brings home what the teams have managed to achieve together. This is our first industrial OEM partnership in the area of electromobility and it’s a big step towards creating a new product platform of the future,” he adds.

Firefighters responding to a call need a vehicle capable of high speed, rapid acceleration, hard braking and maneuverability. The RT’s electric driveline, paired with independent suspension and a hydropneumatic chassis, delivers a high standard of safety and a great driving performance.

The Volvo Penta-powered RT truck will help fire departments around the world reduce their fuel costs as well as improve safety and functionality. Each axle of the truck is powered by an electric motor and the energy storage system allows for an electricity-powered journey with ample time for operation at the rescue site. In addition, the new electrically powered truck has a backup diesel engine on board in case the journey or operation takes longer than expected.

Photo: Rosenbauer’s CFT