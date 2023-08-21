Volvo LNG Trucks to Start Work in Linde Canada Class 8 Fleet

Volvo Trucks North America says it is working with industrial gas and engineering company Linde Canada Inc. on a pilot project that will see five Volvo FH liquified natural gas (LNG) powered trucks deployed in the Linde fleet.

The Volvo FH LNG-powered trucks are designed for long-haul transport with up to 60 tons GCW, 500 hp and 600+ miles of range. Combined with Westport’s high-pressure direct injection system, these vehicles offer the same drivability, performance and torque levels as diesel engines, but with drastically lower CO2 emissions.

Linde Canada says it is dedicated to managing its carbon footprint and has set ambitious energy efficiency and greenhouse gas reduction targets. By integrating the Volvo FH LNG-powered trucks into its operations, Linde Canada aims to capture the performance, CO2 emission reductions, and other operational benefits of LNG-powered tractors in its long-haul operations.

Part of the planned evaluation at Linde Canada will mirror the fleet’s routine analysis of vehicle and driver fuel economy and take advantage of its sophisticated logistics and scheduling system that minimizes mileage by providing optimal routing. The deployment of five Volvo FH models fueled by LNG, featuring options of 420, 460, or 500 hp power ratings with up to 2,500 Nm of torque, will be on the road in Canada later this year.

Linde Canda is building its own LNG supply and infrastructure for a seamless integration of the Volvo FH trucks into its fleet.

Volvo Trucks first launched the LNG product offering in 2017, with serial production beginning in 2018. More than 6,000 Volvo LNG trucks have been sold globally to date.