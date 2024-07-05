Volvo Group, Westport Celebrate Partnership Focused on HPDI Technology

Volvo Group and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. celebrated the official launch of their joint venture partnership with an exclusive event at the University of British Columbia, the birthplace of Westport’s HPDI fuel system technology.

The two partners are coming together to jointly promote, develop and further accelerate the commercialization of HPDI technology. In doing so, the JV will resolutely focus on moving forward affordable, sustainable transportation solutions using the internal combustion engine operating on renewable fuels now and hydrogen in the future.

“This joint venture is poised to make a significant impact on global long-haul and off-road heavy-duty applications,” says Dan Sceli, CEO and director of Westport Fuel Systems and interim president of the Volvo/Westport JV. “By combining Volvo’s extensive expertise in commercial vehicle and power system manufacturing with Westport’s innovative fuel system technology, we are creating a powerful force for change that can make a meaningful contribution to reduce carbon emissions immediately and affordably.”

Leaders from both companies joined in the celebration of this milestone, emphasizing the significance of the partnership in driving forward HPDI’s breakthrough technology in tackling the urgent challenges of climate change.

“Today is a day of celebration as we join together to collectively advance this critically important clean transportation initiative,” says Lars Stenqvist, chief technology officer of Volvo Group. “We believe HPDI-powered internal combustion engines, running on hydrogen and renewable fuels, play a crucial role in global decarbonization efforts in commercial transportation. The joint venture enables us to combine this innovative fuel system with our strategic expertise to guide OEMs and fleets as they navigate the energy transition.”

Collaboration with transportation partners and end-users has led to the deployment of the HPDI system in thousands of Volvo trucks across Europe, underscoring its effectiveness in achieving carbon neutrality. Since the commercial release of HPDI in 2018, fleets have collectively averted hundreds of thousands of tons of CO2 emissions annually. This success demonstrates the immediate impact of integrating hydrogen and biogas technologies into existing infrastructure.

At the heart of the HPDI fuel system is a patented injector with a dual concentric needle design that delivers small quantities of diesel fuel and large quantities of natural gas, at high pressure, to the combustion chamber. The natural gas is injected at the end of the compression stroke. Launched in 2024, the Volvo FH Aero gas-powered is a long-haul truck shaped for aerodynamic efficiency.